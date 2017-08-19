20°
Councillor Jim McDonald juggles two crucial roles

18th Aug 2017 3:00 PM
DUAL ROLE: Lockyer Valley Regional Councillor Jim McDonald has served with the Queensland Police Service for more than 20 years.
Name: Jim McDonald

Occupation: Laidley Police Officer in Charge and councillor for 16 years.

Age: 50

Marital status: Married to Deb.

What have you enjoyed most about your time with the Lockyer Valley Regional Council?

Making a positive difference in our community.

Why did you decide to get involved with council?

I was frustrated with a couple of things and wanted to make a difference especially regarding youth, sport and recreation.

Have you met anyone famous, who and when?

I met Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce last month and had over an hour with him talking about water and rural issues. Most recently, I met "King” Judah Kelly (winner of The Voice 2017) in Laidley a few weeks ago - what a humble yet very talented person.

What is your greatest accomplishment in life?

Reaching Senior Sergeant rank and seeing my efforts on council come to fruition.

What's the best advice you've ever received?

Dad always says look, listen and learn.

When you get good information you can make good decisions.

What is the one thing you would like to change in the world?

Stop war and terrorism.

How old would you be if you didn't know how old you were and why?

I feel really good and enjoy staying fit - about 30 years old until I look in the mirror.

What is your favourite hobby or recreation, and why?

Fishing! But I haven't had much time this year. A sunset or sunrise on the water is special and I love a feed of fresh fish.

What is your happiest childhood memory?

Family get-togethers and backyard sport, playing whatever sport was in season.

What is your favourite place to visit in the district?

Any of our historic country pubs for a cold beer and chat with the locals.

What would you do if you won the lotto?

Make ourselves and the kids mortgage free.

Who are the people you most admire - dead or living?

Mum and Dad for all they have achieved with family, sport and business.

When your Dad (John) played for Australia, was the first Queensland State of Origin coach in 1980 and chairman of Queensland Rugby League for 21 years, you have a lot to admire.

Gatton Star

Topics:  gatton jim mcdonald lockyer valley q&a

