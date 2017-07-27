24°
Councillor Hagan proud to call Valley home

27th Jul 2017 4:00 PM
FAMILY MAN: Lockyer Valley Regional Councillor Michael Hagan raised six children with wife Deb and loves spending time with his 16 grandchildren.
FAMILY MAN: Lockyer Valley Regional Councillor Michael Hagan raised six children with wife Deb and loves spending time with his 16 grandchildren.

Occupation: Councillor.

Age: 56.

Marital status: Married 36 years to Deb.

What have you enjoyed most about your time on the Lockyer Valley Regional Council?

Being part of a team that has a genuine desire to make the Lockyer Valley a place that people are proud to call home.

Why did you decide to get involved with the council?

I have always been interested in all things political, particularly in how it should work for the betterment of the community.

I had made a promise to Deb that I would wait until our children had all left before I made any commitment.

Have you met anyone famous, who and when?

Now I'm showing my age. I met Marjorie Jackson at a coaching clinic in the early seventies. Sam Trimble bowled to me a few times in the nets at the Gabba in the late seventies. I have met a lot of politicians including Sir Joh Bjelke-Petersen and Tony Abbott. I had to help Alan Grice with a broken-down golf buggy at Mt Tamborine, and just this week I met Steven Bradbury.

What is your greatest accomplishment in life?

That is a joint accomplishment with Deb - the raising of our six children and still being part of their lives as they raise our 16 grandchildren.

What's the best advice you've ever received?

The best thing that you can do for your kids is to love their mother.

What is the one thing that you would like to change in the world?

Just one? Hatred.

How old would you be if you didn't know how old you were and why?

I don't know but my body is telling me that I'm older than I think I am.

What is your favourite hobby or recreation, and why?

In a past life it was sport but today it is spending time with the grandchildren.

What is your happiest childhood memory?

I don't know if it is the favourite but spending three of my teenage years living on the Gove Peninsula in the Northern Territory.

What is your favourite place to visit in the district?

I like many but I think home at Lefthand Branch. Just the quiet and the views.

What would you do if you won the lotto?

Depending on the size obviously, but some for family, charity and the community. But not until we went on a holiday to Canada and Alaska to think about it, which could take a while!

Who are the people you most admire- dead or living?

My parents for giving me my faith and a set of principles and values to live by. Bob Santamaria who I gained political inspiration, and Mother Teresa. As a young woman she sought to move to a foreign country to devote her entire life in the needs of the poorest people from any creed or culture.

Gatton Star

Topics:  lockyer valley michael hagan q&a

