Councillor Brieschke knows the importance of patience

IMPORTANT DUTY: Somerset Regional Councillor Helen Brieschke enjoys representing and assisting her community.

IMPORTANT DUTY: Somerset Regional Councillor Helen Brieschke enjoys representing and assisting her community. Contributed

Name: Helen Brieschke

Occupation: Business owner and Somerset Councillor

Age: 53

Marital Status: Married

What have you enjoyed most about your time with the Somerset Regional Council?

Community engagement.

Why did you decide to get involved with council?

To represent and assist the community.

Have you met anyone famous, who and when?

The Queensland Governor Paul de Jersey.

What is your greatest accomplishment in life?

Hard to choose between having a family and becoming a councillor - both are equal.

What's the best advice you've ever received?

It's best to be patient when making decisions.

What is the one thing you would like to change in the world?

Addressing abhorrent social problems.

How old would you be if you didn't know how old you were and why?

About 35.

What is your favourite hobby or recreation, and why?

Watching movies, covers a wide genre and pleases so many people - there's something for everyone.

What is your happiest childhood memory?

Fishing with my father.

What is your favourite place to visit in the district?

My back verandah facing over the Brisbane Valley.

What would you do if you won the Lotto?

I have a bucket list of community projects to achieve and then probably retire.

Who are the people you most admire - dead or living?

People I get on with and work with.