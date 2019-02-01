Council workers strut their stuff for good cause

GOOD JOB: Lockyer Valley Regional Council staff opt to donate a gold coin on Fridays to wear jeans - raising money for local charities.

GOOD JOB: Lockyer Valley Regional Council staff opt to donate a gold coin on Fridays to wear jeans - raising money for local charities. Contributed

HEAD down to Lockyer Valley Region Council's offices on a Friday and you'll find a sea of denim.

It's not in preparation for the weekend, instead workers putting on their bests blues for a good cause.

Each week council staff don a pair of jeans in a bid to raise money for local charities by donating a gold coin for the privilege of wearing them.

Mayor Tanya Milligan said the initiative was a great way to give local groups a helping hand.

"At Council we recognise the pivotal role charity groups play within the region, and it is for this reason staff have opted to exchange a gold coin for the right to wear their jeans,” Cr Milligan said.

"What started as a means to raise money for Council's Relay for Life team over ten years ago has morphed in to a well-accepted weekly fundraising effort.”

The fundraising effort has raised $9444.35 to be distributed equally between Meals on Wheels, Soup Kitchen, Share the Dignity and the Lockyer District Concerned Parents of the Disabled Group Inc.

Cr Milligan said council would continue to raise funds for local groups.

"We look forward to continuing to spread the love across the region,” she said.