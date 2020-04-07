Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Council workers made a tragic discovery in a sewer main in Ayr recently. FILE PHOTO
Council workers made a tragic discovery in a sewer main in Ayr recently. FILE PHOTO
News

Council workers’ grim discovery of baby in sewer

by Mikayla Mayoh
7th Apr 2020 7:18 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

An investigation is under way after council workers discovered the body of a baby inside a sewer in Ayr.

Police confirmed an investigation was undertaken and the death was deemed non-suspicious after the find was reported on March 16.

It is understood the baby was less than 18 weeks gestation.

A Coroners Court of Queensland spokesman said the Northern coroner was waiting for forensic reports however an inquest will not be held into the death.

"The matter has been reported to the Northern Coroner, Ms Nerida Wilson, for investigation," the spokesman said.

"The Northern Coroner is awaiting the outcome of forensic reports at this stage."

It is not likely an inquest will be held into the circumstances surrounding the death.

Burdekin Shire Council declined to comment due to the ongoing investigation.

Originally published as Council workers' grim discovery of baby in sewer

More Stories

baby body council sewer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Church given eight pallets of food to make hampers

        premium_icon Church given eight pallets of food to make hampers

        Community Hampers will be available for just $2 for those doing it tough during coronavirus crisis.

        CASE UPDATE: No new cases for West Moreton

        premium_icon CASE UPDATE: No new cases for West Moreton

        News No additional cases have been confirmed for the West Moreton region today.

        Graffiti culprit wanted by Gatton police

        Graffiti culprit wanted by Gatton police

        Crime CCTV footage has captured a suspect believed to be responsible for leaving graffiti...

        Where you can grab pizza, dessert without leaving car

        premium_icon Where you can grab pizza, dessert without leaving car

        Business Don’t bother cooking this weekend, head down to the region’s first drive-by diner...