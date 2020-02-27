Council waives permit fees for homes destroyed by fire

DEVASTATION: Six homes and numerous other buildings and assets were destroyed during the 2019 fires in the Somerset.

THE Somerset region has paid a grim toll in the 2019 bushfires, with six homes and numerous buildings, assets, and farms damaged or destroyed.

For those looking to rebuild, there will be one less cost to stress about, following a decision at this week’s Somerset Council Meeting.

Councillors made an amendment to the schedule of cost recovery fees, granting the chief executive officer the power to waive building permit fees.

This power only applies to structures damaged or destroyed during the 2019 fires.

Fees to be waived will include those relating to demolition, plumbing, construction, land use, planning inspection, and approval services.

The decision to waive fees will be made on a case-by-case basis, depending on insurance and other circumstances.

Further support services are also available through other State and Federal relief programs, with thousands of dollars available for home owners and businesses.