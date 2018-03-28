Menu
Login
News

Should funerals be allowed on beaches and in parks?

It’s a terrible situation if society and our Government cannot guarantee things will run smoothly at what is one of the most distressing times in our life.
It’s a terrible situation if society and our Government cannot guarantee things will run smoothly at what is one of the most distressing times in our life.
Blake Antrobus
by

FUNERAL ceremonies and caskets could be seen in public parks and spaces across the Fraser Coast.

In today's council meeting, Fraser Coast Councillor Paul Truscott moved for a report to be prepared on suitable secluded locations to conduct funeral ceremonies in parks and reserves across the region.

The move won unanimous support.

Funeral directors have approached the council about using parks to hold ceremonies to "meet the wishes of deceased persons and families".

Cr Truscott said he was in favour of caskets being involved in potential public memorial services if suitable secluded locations in local parks could be found.

"I certainly think it's worth the council considering this option, as there are secluded areas in our parks and open spaces where the services could be held," he said.

"Some might consider it inappropriate, however there are a lot of other people who wouldn't be bothered."

"Council should not stand in the way of a deceased person's wishes".

Council documents state there is currently no policy in place to deal with the holding of funeral ceremonies in community parks nor for the spreading of ashes in public places.

"Anecdotally it is understood that the scattering of ashes occurs at various locations without any formal application process," the documents reads.

Reader poll

Do you think funerals should be held in Fraser Coast parks?

View Results



It's a proposal Jim Kirk, the owner of funeral business J Kirk and Sons Funerals, agrees with. Mr Kirk said the proposal would give families more options rather than holding a service in a church or funeral home.

But he questioned how many people would want the option of a public funeral ceremony.

"We haven't seen a big call for these types of memorial services, but it's been years since we've held a public one," Mr Kirk said.

"I don't think the council will get the percentage of people they're thinking they will get."

In 2011, Bundaberg Regional Council moved to prevent funeral ceremonies in parks, reserves and foreshores which involve the casket or the deceased.

A spokesman from the Local Government Association of Queensland said fees charged for the approval for the use of parks were "usually to cover the basis of cost recovery".

"The council might have to deal with some public resistance depending on the time and location," the spokesman said.
 

Related Items

Topics:  editors picks fccouncil fccouncilmeet fraser coast regional council funeral memorial service

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Gatton Hawks leave comeback too late in season opener

Gatton Hawks leave comeback too late in season opener

The Hawks were defeated 26-20 by Wattles in their first game of the TRL season.

Emily will be in thick of the action at Commonwealth Games

READY TO GO: Gatton's Emily Hallas is excited to have been chosen as a volunteer at the 2018 Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast.

Gatton's Emily Hallas will volunteer at the 2018 Commonwealth Games.

Queen's Baton Relay is the chance to highlight local heroes

Ann Bichel of Forest Hill is one of 18 Lockyer Valley locals who will carry the Queen's Baton Relay through Gatton tomorrow.

Local heroes will carry the baton through Gatton on Thursday.

John O'Brien found a home in Gatton

FAREWELL: Close to 1000 people farewelled John O'Brien at a service on Friday after he passed away on March 16.

John O'Brien passed away on Friday, March 16.

Local Partners