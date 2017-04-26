Council urged to improve road safety near skate park

LUCKY BOY: 12-year-old Ryley Barnes was hit by a car while riding his BMX bike on Bertrand Ave.

THE KENSINGTON Grove community has been pushing for safer access to the local skate park on Bertrand Ave since 2014.

Now, there is a renewed urgency after a young boy was hit by a car two weeks ago.

On his way home from his daily trek to the park, 12-year-old Ryley Barnes was struck and thrown several metres. He suffered a concussion as well as bruising to his liver and kidney.

One resident said such an accident was "bound to happen.”

Troy Staines said there has been a few near misses since he has lived on the street and he had last contacted the council a couple of years ago about the issue.

"The side of the road is almost impossible to walk on, let alone ride a bike or scooter, which many children do on a daily basis to get access to the skate park,” Mr Staines said.

"There is no safe access there for kids to enter (the skate park).

"There needs to be a proper footpath put into place to prevent further accidents.”

A Lockyer Valley Regional Council spokesperson said they had been approached about safety concerns on this particular road.

"Lockyer Valley Regional Council records show Council was approached in 2014 with a request for footpaths in Kensington Grove, including Bertrand Avenue,” the spokesperson said.

"Council advised footpaths for this area unfortunately had not been provisioned for in the current budget.”

The spokesperson said council would consider improved safety measures for Bertrand Ave in the budget deliberations.

"Requests for new footpaths and cycle ways are assessed on the basis of safety, community benefit, costs, resourcing and strategic priorities, and projects are compared across the region,” they said.

" (It) does not exclude this area to be considered by council in the upcoming budget deliberations.”