Council unleashes nearly 20,000 litres of weed control

PEST WATCH: Pest management operations are underway in the Somerset Region. Rob Williams

WITH spring well and truly underway, managing pest plants and animals is once again at the forefront of focus for local councils.

Somerset Regional Council has committed heavily to the battle against pest plants, having deployed 18,711‬ litres of herbicides in the past three months alone.

These increases have been made as a result of recent wind and rain, which have spread pest plants beyond areas where they were previously contained.

Similarly strong efforts have been made to combat problematic animals.

Five feral cats have been caught in traps during the three-month period, and 28 scalps from dingos and wild dogs have been presented.

Council offers a variety of programs to help property owners in combating pest species, with 1080 baiting programs underway, as well as equipment hire, and subsidies on certain approved chemicals.

To learn more, visit https://www.somerset.qld.gov.au/our-services/declared-pest-programs