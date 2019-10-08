Menu
Login
PEST WATCH: Pest management operations are underway in the Somerset Region.
PEST WATCH: Pest management operations are underway in the Somerset Region. Rob Williams
News

Council unleashes nearly 20,000 litres of weed control

Nathan Greaves
by
8th Oct 2019 5:00 AM

WITH spring well and truly underway, managing pest plants and animals is once again at the forefront of focus for local councils.

Somerset Regional Council has committed heavily to the battle against pest plants, having deployed 18,711‬ litres of herbicides in the past three months alone.

These increases have been made as a result of recent wind and rain, which have spread pest plants beyond areas where they were previously contained.

Similarly strong efforts have been made to combat problematic animals.

Five feral cats have been caught in traps during the three-month period, and 28 scalps from dingos and wild dogs have been presented.

Council offers a variety of programs to help property owners in combating pest species, with 1080 baiting programs underway, as well as equipment hire, and subsidies on certain approved chemicals.

To learn more, visit https://www.somerset.qld.gov.au/our-services/declared-pest-programs

baiting herbicide pest control somerset region
Gatton Star

Top Stories

    Race club upgrades cross Kilcoy finish line

    Race club upgrades cross Kilcoy finish line

    Sport The Kilcoy Racing Club is thundering towards future success, with extensive upgrades underway

    Support group gives battlers 'real life' insight to cancer

    Support group gives battlers 'real life' insight to cancer

    News One in eight women will be diagnosed with breast cancer .

    One-car accident leaves road closed for several hours

    One-car accident leaves road closed for several hours

    News The accident took place on the afternoon of Sunday, October 6

    PHOTOS: Truck convoy descends on Lockyer Valley town

    PHOTOS: Truck convoy descends on Lockyer Valley town

    News 'I wanted to be like dad and drive a truck, too'