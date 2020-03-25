Council trashes dumping fees in bid to reduce COVID-19 risk

Dumping fees will be waived in Somerset for ratepayers.

IT'S welcome news for Somerset residents today, with the council announcing it will waive dumping fees for the disposal of non-regulatory waste at all four of its dumping sites.

The decision comes into effect immediately and will remain in place for the foreseeable future.

The only requirement is that those who attend the Kilcoy, Esk, Coominya, or Harlin refuse and recycling centres display or present a recent rates notice to prove they are a resident.

The decision was among a number of measures decided during a special meeting by Somerset Council today, to decide ways to minimise the impact of coronavirus across the community.

"Council is seeking to limit the spread of the COVID-19 virus in our community including through the risk with customer contact at our waste facilities," Somerset Mayor Graeme Lehmann said.

The changes will allow social distancing requirements to be adhered to more easily with the removal of any cash handling at the facilities.

"Council is continuing to put the health and wellbeing of our community first and we will continue to manage vital public health issues like waste management and cemetery operations at this time," Cr Lehmann said.

Under the arrangement, the foregone fees will be reimbursed to the waste facility operators by council, as is already the policy for residents who use waste vouchers.

The change will remain in place until at least June 30, 2020.

A decision was also made to reduce the hours of operation at the Harlin refuse and recycling centre, which has been receiving reduce patronage in recent weeks.

Hours at Harlin will be reduced from Wednesday to Sunday, down to Friday to Sunday.

The operating hours for the remaining facilities remain unchanged.