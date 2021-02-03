Menu
Lockyer Valley Regional Council Chambers, Gatton. Picture: Dominic Elsome
Council to upgrade Gatton Cemetery facilities

Hugh Suffell
3rd Feb 2021 6:00 AM
Gatton Cemetery will undergo upgrade works to “add value” to the way the community honour and reflect their loved ones.

The Lockyer Valley Regional Council said improvement works have commenced which include a new brick columbarium wall as well as additional seating and blinds in the chapel.

Mayor Tanya Milligan said the region’s cemeteries hold deep significance and these upgrades will enhance the way the community uses the facility.

“The Gatton Cemetery plays an important role in bringing families together and theses upgrades will provide additional comfort during the burial and memorial process,” Cr Milligan said.

Council said the new columbarium wall will serve as a lasting legacy and will give families a place to remember and reflect both now and in the future.

The upgrades come off the back of other significant maintenance works completed at Council Cemeteries in recent months, including the renewal of concrete seam strips to improve the stability of headstone.

