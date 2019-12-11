Council to turn Hwy park area into overnight camping ground

COMMON SENSE: Campers and truck drivers will be able to stay overnight at a rest area near Helidon thanks to a “common sense” decision by Lockyer Valley Regional Council.

Following complaints from a resident calling for “No Camping” signs to be enforced at a Helidon Spa park, Lockyer Valley Regional Council instead resolved to designate it an overnight rest area.

Council officers reported they constantly received complaints from a “particular resident” in regards to the usage of the James Norman Hedges Park as an overnight camping area.

The council resolved to request the Department of Transport and Main Roads designate the park as an overnight rest area with parking and camping permitted for up to 24 hours to reflect “long-established travelling behaviours”.

Councillor Janice Holstein was supportive of the change, and said it was a safety issue.

“It’s important that we are encouraging people to stay there overnight and then head off when they’re feeling better,” Cr Holstein said.

“I know there’s concerns by the nearby resident, but they have to realise it is a rest area and it has always been a rest area.”

She hoped travellers staying the night would also patronise nearby shops.

Cr Michael Hagan was also supportive, labelling it a “common sense move”.