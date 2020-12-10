Council to restrict vehicle access to popular watering holes

Peter Gosen and Gina Hwang, from Southport, enjoying a Sunday afternoon in their kayak at twin bridges on Wivenhoe Pocket Road outside Fernvale. Contact 0431575330. Pics Tara Croser.

Peter Gosen and Gina Hwang, from Southport, enjoying a Sunday afternoon in their kayak at twin bridges on Wivenhoe Pocket Road outside Fernvale. Contact 0431575330. Pics Tara Croser.

VEHICLES will be denied access to two popular Mid Brisbane River recreational sites in a bid to kerb anti-social behaviour.

Somerset Regional Council yesterday made the bold decision to restrict vehicle access near Twin Bridges and Savages Crossing, via Fernvale.

The move comes following months of community outrage regarding anti-social behaviour occurring at the sites

Barriers will be installed along road reserves, as well as appropriate signage and security cameras.

Somerset Regional Council Mayor Graeme Lehmann said the drastic measures was necessary to try and kerb the disgusting behaviour occurring at the sites.

"It is incredibly disappointing that council is forced to take this action to minimise the health and safety risk to the public, but we see no other choice," Cr Lehmann said.

Somerset Regional Council councillor Sean Choat at Savages Crossing.

The restrictions follow councillor Sean Choats discussion on littering and anti-social behaviour at a council meeting in November.

Councillor Sean Choat said the council had been pushing for action to be taken to stop campers and four-wheel drivers causing damage along the Mid Brisbane River catchment for years, but it had fallen on deaf ears.

"We have received evidence and reports, and in instances, seen for ourselves, the disgusting amount of rubbish left on the riverbanks. This unfortunately includes human excrement and illicit drug utensils, damage to fences of adjoining properties and the environmental damage is significant."

Cr Lehmann said council was not the lead agency in the management of waterways but felt it had a duty of care to do what it could to protect the public.

"Council remains determined to engage proactively with other agencies to find sustainable long-term solutions to these sites," Cr Lehmann said.

Somerset Chief Executive Officer, Andrew Johnson, said council had, earlier this month, written to Minister Resources Scott Stewart, inviting him to visit the sites and discuss longer term partnership opportunities.

"We are committed to working with various agencies to improve and safely manage this once pristine waterway for the enjoyment of all of southeast Queensland," Mr Johnson said.

"In the past, council has worked on various strategies and joint initiatives with Queensland Police, however they are invariably undermined by the ability to regulate across multiple land tenures, high capital costs and ongoing investment of people on the ground.

"These capital and operational costs are a significant limitation for Somerset Regional Council given our large area and relatively small rate base."