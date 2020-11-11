Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Mayoral Christmas Carols. Copyright Lockyer Valley Regional Council
Mayoral Christmas Carols. Copyright Lockyer Valley Regional Council
News

Council to host much needed festive cheer

Hugh Suffell
11th Nov 2020 6:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

SHARE the Christmas spirit this year at the Lockyer Valley Mayoral Christmas Carols night on November, 28.

After a year like no other, the event will provide locals with a wonderful opportunity to come together and celebrate the coming of the festive season.

Mayor Tanya Milligan said the carols were the perfect opportunity to enjoy the company of family and friends and share this special Christmas tradition, in a safe way.

“While the pandemic is by no means over, we should all be proud of how far we’ve come this year and the resilience we’ve all shown” Cr Milligan said.

Held at Lake Apex Parklands, Gatton, there will be a mix of traditional Christmas carols performed by local musicians, as well as a performance by folk and country singer Nathan Walmsley.

Locals are encouraged to bring a chair and picnic rug while food, drinks and ice cream will be available for purchase.

Gates will open at 6pm, with carols to commence at 6.30pm.

Follow the Facebook event for up-to-date information. Registrations are essential at www.lockyervalleytickets.com.au

The project has been funded through the Australian Government’s Drought Communities Programme (DCP) Extension.

christmas 2020 christmas carols lockyer valley regional council
Gatton Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Restrictions force popular Christmas festival cancellation

        Premium Content Restrictions force popular Christmas festival cancellation

        News One of the Lockyer Valley’s most loved Christmas traditions has been cancelled. Find out why HERE:

        Gatton Magistrates Court appearances for today

        Premium Content Gatton Magistrates Court appearances for today

        News Here is a list of matters listed at Gatton Magistrates Court

        Lockyer man in court for alleged child exploitation material

        Premium Content Lockyer man in court for alleged child exploitation material

        News A Lockyer Valley man allegedly charged with making child exploitation material has...

        More extreme heat on its way this week

        Premium Content More extreme heat on its way this week

        News The Lockyer Valley is set for more extreme days of record heat this week with...