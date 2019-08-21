Council to host drought forum for Lockyer livestock farmers

A forum will be held next month for livestock producers in the Lockyer Valley.

A forum will be held next month for livestock producers in the Lockyer Valley. Madeline Grace

LIVESTOCK owners will be able to discuss their concerns and the impact the drought is having on their operations at an upcoming forum hosted by the Lockyer council.

The Lockyer Valley Regional Council will put a spotlight on the drought and its devastating impact on livestock farmers in the region when it hosts a Livestock Farming Drought Support Forum.

Livestock producers will have the opportunity to come together and discuss the drought next month and mayor Tanya Milligan is encouraging local farmers to be involved in identifying support options.

"The situation for many local livestock farmers is critical and Council would like to hear directly from those affected, so the community can respond more appropriately,” Cr Milligan said.

"This will be an opportunity for local livestock farmers to work together on identifying meaningful drought support options for the next three to six months and beyond.

"Livestock farmers are urged to come together to identify and develop a range of practical ideas and meaningful support options; quantify the current impacts of the drought and discuss how information on support can best be distributed to those who most need it.”

Other issues that will be discussed include; what support is already available and how to access it, how any future drought funding could best be allocated and how the community can better rally together through the drought.

The forum will be a workshop-style, with participants to be seated around tables, working through a series of questions and providing collective responses.

These will be reported back to the room at various intervals in order to create a local action plan.

The forum will be held on Sunday, 22 September,from 1pm - 3.30pm at the Lockyer Valley Cultural Centre.

There will be a free barbecue from 12.30pm.

To register or find out more, contact LVRC on 5462 0647, email CETeam@lvrc.qld.gov.au or visit www.lockyervalley.qld.gov.au.