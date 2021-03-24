Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Lockyer Valley Regional Council will display all three flags (Australian Flag, Aboriginal Flag and Torres Strait Island Flag) in Council Chambers and public places (Photo: Supplied).
Lockyer Valley Regional Council will display all three flags (Australian Flag, Aboriginal Flag and Torres Strait Island Flag) in Council Chambers and public places (Photo: Supplied).
News

Council to fly flags in ‘bid to further region’s diversity’

Hugh Suffell
24th Mar 2021 6:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

The Lockyer Council will display the National Australian flag, Aboriginal flag and Torres Strait Island flag in council chambers and relevant public areas in a bid to further explore and recognise the region’s diversity.

Lockyer Valley Mayor Tanya Milligan said the move was adopted to ensure everyone felt “safe and welcome at all times”, while also supporting “growth and resilience” within the region.

Lockyer Valley Regional Council will display all three flags (Australian flag, Aboriginal flag and Torres Strait Island Flag) in Council Chambers and public places (Photo: Supplied).
Lockyer Valley Regional Council will display all three flags (Australian flag, Aboriginal flag and Torres Strait Island Flag) in Council Chambers and public places (Photo: Supplied).

In 2019, those who identify as Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander made up 3.9 per cent of the region’s population.

“The diversity we have here in the Lockyer Valley is such a selling point for us as a region and it’s something that can, and does, add so much value to our community,” Cr Milligan said.

The council will also acknowledge First Nations at Council meetings and other meetings “when appropriate”, as well as extend an invitation to appropriate individuals to provide a Welcome to Country at significant external events, a statement said.

More stories by Hugh Suffell.

lockyer valley regional council
Gatton Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        UPDATE: Flood warning for Laidley Creek, Forest Hill areas

        UPDATE: Flood warning for Laidley Creek, Forest Hill areas

        News Residents in Forest Hill are advised to “prepare” for possible flooding over the next few hours. FREE ARTICLE:

        It’s not over: Heavy rain, storms 100mm+ to come overnight

        Premium Content It’s not over: Heavy rain, storms 100mm+ to come overnight

        Weather A front that has forced more than 50 road closures is expected to lash the region...

        Former world champion Lockyer boxer breaches bail conditions

        Premium Content Former world champion Lockyer boxer breaches bail conditions

        Crime A former boxer breached his bail conditions – on his birthday

        Police urge caution as landslide blocks major Plainland road

        Premium Content Police urge caution as landslide blocks major Plainland road

        News Motorists are urged to exercise caution after landslide blocks major Plainland...