Council to fly flags in ‘bid to further region’s diversity’

Lockyer Valley Regional Council will display all three flags (Australian Flag, Aboriginal Flag and Torres Strait Island Flag) in Council Chambers and public places (Photo: Supplied).

The Lockyer Council will display the National Australian flag, Aboriginal flag and Torres Strait Island flag in council chambers and relevant public areas in a bid to further explore and recognise the region’s diversity.

Lockyer Valley Mayor Tanya Milligan said the move was adopted to ensure everyone felt “safe and welcome at all times”, while also supporting “growth and resilience” within the region.

In 2019, those who identify as Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander made up 3.9 per cent of the region’s population.

“The diversity we have here in the Lockyer Valley is such a selling point for us as a region and it’s something that can, and does, add so much value to our community,” Cr Milligan said.

The council will also acknowledge First Nations at Council meetings and other meetings “when appropriate”, as well as extend an invitation to appropriate individuals to provide a Welcome to Country at significant external events, a statement said.



