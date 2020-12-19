Council to establish Australia Day Awards Committee

The Lockyer Valley Regional Council will establish an Australia Day Awards Committee to decide who will be the winner of the 2021 award.

The Australia Day Awards recognise the achievements of community members and groups throughout the Lockyer Valley.

The recipients of these awards are presented with medallions and/or certificates at a ceremony as part of the Australia Day celebrations which are to be held at the Gatton Shire Hall on Tuesday, 26 January 2021.

Nominations for the 2021 Lockyer Valley Australia Day Awards opened on February 1, 2020 and closed on November 16, 2020.

A total of 28 nominations were received representing individuals, groups and events across seven categories.

In previous years, the council as a whole has decided on the recipients of the Australia Day Awards in a closed session.

The Lockyer Valley Regional Council will now however follow other local governments in establishing a new committee to decide the outcome for the 2021 awards.

A proposal was made at the Ordinary Council meeting on Wednesday to establish a committee comprising the mayor, deputy mayor, community portfolio councillor and community activation officer or delegate.

Council will also invite the manager of the Laidley Community Centre or delegate and the manager of the Gatton Community Centre or delegate to also be members of the Committee.

Councillor Chris Wilson moved the recommendation and it was carried by all seven councillors.

Read more stories by Hugh Suffell.