Council to continue fight to fix dangerous state highway

WITH 2019 now in the rearview, the focus of Somerset Regional Council is to continue encouraging growth and development in the region into the New Year.

Mayor Graeme Lehmann said there were a number of projects planned or underway in towns throughout the region, introducing new options for residents, as well as improving existing footpaths and facilities.

“A new IGA has been approved for Esk, and that development will really transform the main street, and become a great asset for the community,” Cr Lehmann said.

He said maintaining and improving the experience for users of the Brisbane Valley Rail Trail was another major goal for the year, with the focus being on balancing the wants and needs of both local residents, and touring visitors.

Ensuring safe travel for road users in the region is another major focus for council.

“Major road projects will continue in Kilcoy, improving traffic flow in the township’s busy main streets,” Cr Lehmann said.

“We’ll continue to fight for funding for State Highway 17, something that we need to have a win on.”