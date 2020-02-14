Council splashes funds to proceed with pool upgrade

The Esk Swimming Pool is set for an upgrade.

A SOMERSET pool will be given a deep overhaul with work on the upgrade expected to start in the near future.

The Esk Swimming Pool will be upgraded following the Somerset Regional Council’s approval of the estimated costs of the project.

The upgrade project has been undergoing reviews and discussions for several months with council officers negotiating with the Esk State School principal to identify the options which would best benefit both the school and the general public.

Council awarded architect Graham Richardson the contract to co-ordinate the design and engineering at the site, at an estimated cost of $17,440.

Details of the upgrade works were still being finalised by the Esk State School and Somerset Council, who will share the costs of the refurbishment.

The plans do include a refurbishment of the existing buildings, enhancements to pool safety, external lighting for night use, new electrical and hydraulic systems.

Councillor Cheryl Gaedtke said her discussions with locals had indicated strong support for the enhancement of the pool’s facilities.

“I’m getting a real vibe from the community that if we can improve our services and facilities, we’ll get a lot of support moving forward,” she said.

Initially constructed in 1990, the Esk Swimming Pool is one of four pool sites in the Somerset, all of which are managed by Somerset Leisure.

Esk State School owns the pool, which is open to public use through a hire agreement with council.

The hire agreement with the school and management agreement with Somerset Leisure means the operation of the pool will cost council almost $60,000 this year.

The Esk Swimming Pool is open Mondays and Wednesdays from 3-6pm, and from 10.30am to 3.30pm on Saturdays and Sundays.