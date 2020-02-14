Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
The Esk Swimming Pool is set for an upgrade.
The Esk Swimming Pool is set for an upgrade.
News

Council splashes funds to proceed with pool upgrade

Nathan Greaves
, nathan.greaves@gattonstar.com.au
14th Feb 2020 3:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A SOMERSET pool will be given a deep overhaul with work on the upgrade expected to start in the near future.

The Esk Swimming Pool will be upgraded following the Somerset Regional Council’s approval of the estimated costs of the project.

The upgrade project has been undergoing reviews and discussions for several months with council officers negotiating with the Esk State School principal to identify the options which would best benefit both the school and the general public.

Council awarded architect Graham Richardson the contract to co-ordinate the design and engineering at the site, at an estimated cost of $17,440.

Details of the upgrade works were still being finalised by the Esk State School and Somerset Council, who will share the costs of the refurbishment.

The plans do include a refurbishment of the existing buildings, enhancements to pool safety, external lighting for night use, new electrical and hydraulic systems.

Councillor Cheryl Gaedtke said her discussions with locals had indicated strong support for the enhancement of the pool’s facilities.

“I’m getting a real vibe from the community that if we can improve our services and facilities, we’ll get a lot of support moving forward,” she said.

Initially constructed in 1990, the Esk Swimming Pool is one of four pool sites in the Somerset, all of which are managed by Somerset Leisure.

Esk State School owns the pool, which is open to public use through a hire agreement with council.

The hire agreement with the school and management agreement with Somerset Leisure means the operation of the pool will cost council almost $60,000 this year.

The Esk Swimming Pool is open Mondays and Wednesdays from 3-6pm, and from 10.30am to 3.30pm on Saturdays and Sundays.

Gatton Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Why these men have been handing out roses

        premium_icon Why these men have been handing out roses

        News The secretive nature of the Masonic Lodge often keeps members out of the public eye but today, they’re spreading love to those who need it most.

        Local business to have better chances with council tenders

        premium_icon Local business to have better chances with council tenders

        News A council has updated its procurement process.

        Roadworks visits to require agenda under new state policy

        premium_icon Roadworks visits to require agenda under new state policy

        News IF approved, this new law will mean a simple visit to a construction site will be...

        Officer numbers to double at small Lockyer police station

        premium_icon Officer numbers to double at small Lockyer police station

        News MORE cops will be enforcing the western end of the Lockyer Valley, with one station...