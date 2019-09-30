Council sets record straight on pool delay blame-game

The diving blocks were one of the areas upgraded during revent renovations to the pool

The diving blocks were one of the areas upgraded during revent renovations to the pool Melanie Keyte

CONCERNS and confusion have surfaced surrounding delays opening one Somerset Pool.

The Lowood Swimming Pool, Toogoolawah Swimming Pool, and Kilcoy Aquatic Centre all opened their doors on September 21, but the Esk Swimming Pool didn't reopen alongside its counterparts.

Earlier in the month, Somerset Regional Council indicated the Esk pool may not reopen until early October, but it eventually reopened only a week after the others, on September 28.

Though the delay has now passed, the situation has still raised ire from the community.

Councillor Helen Brieschke raised the matter at the Somerset Council meeting last week.

"I was disappointed to see comments on Facebook regarding the Esk Swimming Pool,” she said.

"People are squarely blaming council for the delay.”

Ensuing discussion revealed the truth behind the situation to be more complicated.

The Esk pool facility is run together by Somerset Regional Council and the adjoining Esk State School.

Esk State School has been carrying out major refurbishments to the facility, including repainting the pool, making repairs to the diving blocks and concourse, and removing concrete obtrusions in the grassed areas.

Council has also contributed to the upgrade, installing additional fencing to the site.

Delays in completing these refurbishments are partly responsible for the delay in reopening the pool.

Corporate and Community Services director Matthew McGoldrick stressed he didn't hold the school itself responsible for the setbacks.

"This is not a criticism of the Esk State School Principal. She always bends over backwards to help us out,” he said.

"It's the regional education sector's inability to respond in a timely manner. I think they just have too much going on to keep up with it all.”

The Esk Swimming Pool is open Monday and Wednesday from 3pm to 6pm, Saturday and Sunday from 10.30am to 3.30pm, and public holidays from 10.30am to 3.30pm.

To find out more about sporting facilities in the Somerset, visit https://www.somerset.qld.gov.au/our-services/sporting-facilities.