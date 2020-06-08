Council rules out changes to dog registrations fees

Lockyer Valley Regional Council is not considering suspending dog registration fees for the next financial year.

Lockyer Valley Regional Council is not considering suspending dog registration fees for the next financial year.

IN THE aftermath of the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic, local councils are taking different steps to help ease the financial burdens imposed by the lockdowns.

One of the approaches adopted by Somerset Regional Council was to suspend dog registration renewals so all current registrations remained valid until June 2021.

The decision prompted some to question if the Lockyer Valley Regional Council would consider something similar.

READ MORE: Council approves one-off extension on dog registrations

LVRC finance portfolio’s Councillor Chris Wilson said the option for suspending payments was not being considered by the council for a number of reasons.

“In comparison to other neighbouring councils, Lockyer Valley Regional Council boasts one of the most affordable dog registration fees in southeast Queensland,” he said.

“For the 2020-21 financial year, the renewal fee for an entire dog has increased by only $2 and for a desexed dog by just $1.

“Council will continue to provide a $30 voucher for all owners of registered entire dogs who take a registered dog to a vet for desexing.”

He said the council had begun to implement a range of other economic stimulus measures, including a hardship policy designed to ease the burden on ratepayers.

READ MORE: Council confirms new strategies to help local economy

“The hardship policy provides a consistent framework for financial relief, reviewing payment plans for ratepayers and debtors on a case-by-case basis, and placing all external debt collection processes on hold until 30 June 2020,” he said.

“Any new sale of land auction processes will also be deferred until January 2021; interest on overdue rates and charges and sundry debtors have been placed on hold from 1 March 2020 until 30 June 2020 and the due date for licence renewals for food businesses will be extended to 30 September 2021.”

Cr Wilson said the council’s focus was now on moving forward and further financial incentives were unlikely for the time being.

“Given council has already adopted the above incentives and is preparing the 2021 budget, there are no additional measures being put in place at this time,” he said.