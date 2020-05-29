Council rubber stamps business with history of noncompliance

WORRIED: Lockyer Valley Regional Council deputy mayor Jason Cook voiced concerns about the restrictive conditions applied to the application. Photo: Contributed

A HOME-BASED electrical business that had been operating without council approvals has been granted permission to continue.

The business has been based at a residential property on Woodlands Rd, Gatton.

In August 2016, the Lockyer Valley Regional Council was notified of 17 shipping containers on the property at 295 Woodlands Rd – which had not been approved.

The council determined the property owner was operating an electrical business from the property, with approval.

Despite the owner providing two action plans after council issued a show cause notice, no action was taken by the owner – leading to the matter being heard by the Planning and Environment Court on October 16 last year.

The court ordered the owner of the property to lodge an application for a home-based business, leading to last week’s approval by council.

The business will continue to operate under strict conditions, including having only two non-resident staff members and limiting deliveries to the property to twice a day.

The number of containers has also been reduced to just two for use by the business.

As the application was only code assessable, the council was limited in its ability to deal with the matter, with a council officer noting the application had to be approved if it fell in line with the planning codes.

Deputy mayor Jason Cook moved a motion to approve the application but raised concerns the conditions would be too restrictive.

“I want businesses to be able to set up wherever they can set up … but I cannot see how this business can operate under these conditions,” Cr Cook said.

Cr Janice Holstein said she was also supportive of the business being able to continue to operate, but that it had to do so in line with planning laws.

“I think we need to be supportive of people having a business – they’re employing people and having a go,” Cr Holstein said.

“If this particular business keeps within the boundaries of their planning approval then happy days. But that will be up to them to do the right thing.”

Group manager community and regional prosperity Amanda Pugh told the councillors that “given the history of this site”, council officers would be conducting regular compliance checks at the property.

The application was unanimously approved.