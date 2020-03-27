Council reveals how it will handle rates during pandemic

The discount and due dates for Somerset Rates have been pushed back to May 28.

The discount and due dates for Somerset Rates have been pushed back to May 28.

A SOCIAL media post suggesting rate discounts in a rural council region has been gaining traction online, with even prospective council candidates lending their voice in support.

The post was made by well-known Somerset community member Joel Heymans, who suggested council should slash the rates to ease the burden on local businesses.

“The recent closures of pubs and cafes in our region will have a devastating effect. Many may not survive what is likely to be at least a six-month closure, even if they do takeaways and home delivery,” he said.

“With money in the bank, Somerset council has fair sized cushion. The rest of us are having to tighten our belts, so perhaps our local council can tighten their collective belts too.”

He proposed the current rates, issued on February 25, be drastically reduced.

“A 50 per cent discount on our rates would be one effective and practical way that Somerset council can help support our community,” he said.

“I am very reliably informed the cost would be about $6.5 million.”

The post has received significant attention, including from prospective council candidates Candidates Mike Tanner and Bronwyn Davies both expressed support for the idea.

Paul Heyman's post on the Somerset QLD – New & Views Page has proven popular with some residents.

Somerset Regional Council mayor Graeme Lehmann said measures had been taken to lessen the burden posed by rates, and reducing the amount owed was not under consideration.

“Council anticipated there would be requests for a moratorium on rates due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and unanimously resolved at a special meeting on March 25, to delay the rates to May 28,” Cr Lehmann said.

“This date is a full three months after rates were issued on February 25. Council has already received a large number of payments, including during all of the past two weeks. In most other council areas rates would already be due.”

He noted that rates in the Somerset were, on average, known to be 30 to 50 per cent lower than those of other South-East Queensland councils, after council’s standard discount of 15 per cent.

Rate comparison for Somerset, Moreton Bay, Noosa, Logan, Brisbane, Sunshine Coast, Townsville, Toowoomba, Redland, Scenic Rim, Gold Coast, Ipswich and Lockyer Valley Councils.

“Somerset is watching carefully the approaches of other councils as well as government, because state and federal governments collect 97 per cent of Australia’s overall taxes,” Cr Lehmann said.

“Government has primary responsibility to provide urgent assistance to people in need. Council’s moratorium on payments until May 28, ensures an equitable response.”

He said council was looking towards the long-term applications of ratepayer money, to ensure the region can bounce back in the aftermath of COVID-19.

“Council is actively pursuing federal grants for significant infrastructure projects in our region, which we will need to match dollar-for-dollar, including a much-needed $10 million upgrade to Lowood Minden Road,” he said.

“To recover, we need to be in a position where we can win those infrastructure grants, deliver those projects and generate local employment and community benefits for the long term.”