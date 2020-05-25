Council receives $900,000 boost to upgrade unsafe roads

The $927,079 investment will support local jobs and businesses in the Lockyer Valley.

THE Lockyer Valley Regional Council will receive a cash boost of more than $900,000, to be put towards funding road improvement projects in the region.

The grant is part of the Federal Government's $1.8 billion cash injection for road and community projects, and will offer a much-needed boost to businesses doing it tough after the impacts of the drought, bushfires, and COVID-19.

Federal Member for Wright and Assistant Minister for Road Safety and Freight Transport, Scott Buchholz said the new program was based on the Roads to Recovery program which had achieved strong results in recent years.

"It will position local councils to deliver priority projects with a focus on upgrades and maintenance to local roads and community infrastructure," he said.

"We know that local governments are well positioned to quickly deliver projects that will benefit the Lockyer Valley, and under this new program, the Lockyer Valley will receive a further $927,079 in roads funding."

LVRC Mayor Tanya Milligan welcomed the support package, and the benefits it will bring."

"The announcement of the investment towards the region's roads will allow us to put the spotlight on road safety across the Lockyer Valley even more," she said.

"As a Council, we are committed to improving our local road network and we extend our thanks to Scott Buchholz and the Federal Government for delivering this much-needed funding and their commitment to keeping our residents safe, both now and in the future."

She said the council was working closely with Mr Buchholz to identify how best to put the money to use.

"This additional funding boost will allow Council to determine our local priorities throughout the Lockyer Valley and fund them," she said.

Mr Buchholz said investing in road infrastructure would help the region recover from the impacts of COVID-19, building upon the legacy left by past grants.

"We've been working with Council to deliver better roads, better infrastructure and more community support, to make the Lockyer a more resilient and better place to live," he said.

"Our region has been hit hard, but people here are resilient and to assist council in supporting a locally led recovery - we're bringing forward the next round of assistance payments. This is about supporting local jobs, local infrastructure and local businesses."

