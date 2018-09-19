Council race day deemed a success

MORE than 500 punters and spectators passed through the gates at the annual Lockyer Valley Regional Council Cup on Saturday.

Lockyer Valley Turf Club president Terry Kirkwood said while attendance was down from previous years the event was still a great day out.

"It was a successful event,” Mr Kirkwood said.

The day featured eight horse races, including the main draw card, the Council Cup.

Photos View Photo Gallery

"It was very competitive racing here at Gatton, it always is,” Mr Kirkwood said.

Beaudesert jockey Brooke Ainsworth rode four winners and claimed her first ever cup.

In between races spectators were occupied by track side event Fashions on the Field, where lady in red Ali Davenport took out first place.

There was also face painting, horse rides and a jumping castle for the kids.