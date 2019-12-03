Council pledges decade-long Rail Trail commitment

UPGRADES: Somerset Regional Council has confirmed its commitment to a 10-year plan to upgrade a section of the Brisbane Valley Rail Trail.

SOMERSET Regional Council has confirmed its commitment to a 10-year plan to upgrade a section of the Brisbane Valley Rail Trail from Fernvale to Pine Mountain.

Mayor Graeme Lehmann said council would explore all options before progressing the project.

“Council is seeking a 10-year construction licence from the State Government,” Cr Lehmann said.

“The surface treatment has not been decided, and will be subject to collaboration between council, community and the Department of Transport and Main Roads.”

He noted previous, similar projects had met with considerable success.

“The surface of the Toogoolawah to Moore section of the trail was greatly improved under a similar construction licence, and with award-winning results, following work between council, the community and the department.”

This announcement comes after the Rail Trail Users Association hit back against council’s proposal to ‘vandalise’ the trail section between Fernvale and Ipswich.

Two surveys were carried out to discern public opinion regarding the project, receiving mixed results.

Cr Lehmann said public opinion would be further taken into account before any work started.

“We have been very clear about that from the start – nothing is going to happen overnight,” he said.