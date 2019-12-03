Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
UPGRADES: Somerset Regional Council has confirmed its commitment to a 10-year plan to upgrade a section of the Brisbane Valley Rail Trail.
UPGRADES: Somerset Regional Council has confirmed its commitment to a 10-year plan to upgrade a section of the Brisbane Valley Rail Trail.
Council News

Council pledges decade-long Rail Trail commitment

Nathan Greaves
3rd Dec 2019 5:00 AM

SOMERSET Regional Council has confirmed its commitment to a 10-year plan to upgrade a section of the Brisbane Valley Rail Trail from Fernvale to Pine Mountain.

Mayor Graeme Lehmann said council would explore all options before progressing the project.

“Council is seeking a 10-year construction licence from the State Government,” Cr Lehmann said.

“The surface treatment has not been decided, and will be subject to collaboration between council, community and the Department of Transport and Main Roads.”

He noted previous, similar projects had met with considerable success.

“The surface of the Toogoolawah to Moore section of the trail was greatly improved under a similar construction licence, and with award-winning results, following work between council, the community and the department.”

This announcement comes after the Rail Trail Users Association hit back against council’s proposal to ‘vandalise’ the trail section between Fernvale and Ipswich.

Two surveys were carried out to discern public opinion regarding the project, receiving mixed results.

Cr Lehmann said public opinion would be further taken into account before any work started.

“We have been very clear about that from the start – nothing is going to happen overnight,” he said.

brisbane valley rail trail graeme lehmann somerset regional council upgrade plan
Gatton Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        What can happen if you refuse to tell police your name

        premium_icon What can happen if you refuse to tell police your name

        Crime Man finds himself facing the magistrate on a charge of contravening police direction.

        Road reopens as Birnam fire continues to burn

        Road reopens as Birnam fire continues to burn

        News Residents at Birnam have been told to prepare to leave.

        Jobseeker turned away by job agency for being too old

        premium_icon Jobseeker turned away by job agency for being too old

        News A pensioner says he feels unsupported in his efforts to “get off the pension”...

        Drug-driver tells court he needs help with his habit

        premium_icon Drug-driver tells court he needs help with his habit

        Crime ‘I thought I could sort it out myself,’ man tells Gatton Magistrates Court.