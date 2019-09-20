Council opens visitor centres for driver reviver campaign

Driver fatigue can be just as dangerous as driving under the influence of alcohol.

THREE visitor information centres in Somerset have once again committed to the Driver Reviver campaign.

The campaign is a national, volunteer-based initiative that aims to address driver fatigue.

The centres at Fernvale, Toogoolawah and Kilcoy will be offering free tea, coffee and snacks for travellers from today until Monday, October 7.

"Drivers are encouraged to take a break every two hours, and Somerset is the perfect place to relax and stretch your legs,” Somerset Mayor Graeme Lehmann said, when the program was first run in August.

"Somerset Regional Council has four accredited visitor information centres offering booklets, brochures, maps and more on the area's attractions.

"The centres are open seven days a week, staffed by knowledgeable volunteers and council employees.”

The Driver Reviver stations are located inside the information centres at 1483 Brisbane Valley Highway, Fernvale; 29 Factory Road, Toogoolawah; and 41 Hope Street, Kilcoy.