Menu
Login
Driver fatigue can be just as dangerous as driving under the influence of alcohol.
Driver fatigue can be just as dangerous as driving under the influence of alcohol. Contributed
News

Council opens visitor centres for driver reviver campaign

Nathan Greaves
by
20th Sep 2019 2:28 PM

THREE visitor information centres in Somerset have once again committed to the Driver Reviver campaign.

The campaign is a national, volunteer-based initiative that aims to address driver fatigue.

The centres at Fernvale, Toogoolawah and Kilcoy will be offering free tea, coffee and snacks for travellers from today until Monday, October 7.

"Drivers are encouraged to take a break every two hours, and Somerset is the perfect place to relax and stretch your legs,” Somerset Mayor Graeme Lehmann said, when the program was first run in August.

"Somerset Regional Council has four accredited visitor information centres offering booklets, brochures, maps and more on the area's attractions.

"The centres are open seven days a week, staffed by knowledgeable volunteers and council employees.”

The Driver Reviver stations are located inside the information centres at 1483 Brisbane Valley Highway, Fernvale; 29 Factory Road, Toogoolawah; and 41 Hope Street, Kilcoy.

graeme lehmann road safety somerset
Gatton Star

Top Stories

    Pastry chef creates nation's best pie in honour of dad

    Pastry chef creates nation's best pie in honour of dad

    News When Brad's dad passed away, Brad was motivated to make his greatest pie yet

    Council set to buy up neighbouring land to boost race club

    Council set to buy up neighbouring land to boost race club

    News Club gallops towards future with major plans

    Development moves to next stage at Plainland Crossing

    Development moves to next stage at Plainland Crossing

    Business The newest stage of the Plainland Development is under way