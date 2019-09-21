Council making call to stamp out Somerset Blackspots

HELP US: Phone service is patchy at best in Linville.

Max Pixel

MORE voices have spoken out in support of the isolated rural community of Linville.

The Somerset township of Linville suffers from notoriously patchy mobile reception, with a steady connection being difficult to find even on the main street.

For the 400 residents, and the many visitors who use the Brisbane Valley Rail Trail than runs through town, this technological isolation is not just inconvenient, but potentially deadly.

The safety problems posed by this issue became all too evident on the weekend, when the town was threatened by bushfire.

Though firefighters were able to protect properties, it was too close of a call for members of the Somerset Regional Council, who have declared their intention to eliminate connectivity issues.

"It's imperative that Somerset be fully covered by mobile networks,” Councillor Cheryl Gaedtke said, during Wednesday'sSomerset Council meeting.

She moved that council should write a letter to the Communication Minister Paul Fletcher, requesting funding from the State Government Black Spot program.

The goal is to ensure full internet and phone coverage not just for Linville, but in all areas of Somerset, which has many isolated properties and townships.

Mayor Graeme Lehmann offered his full support to the plan.

"In this day and age, it's something that everyone expects to have,” he said.

"It's necessary, for people's safety.”

The rest of the council were unanimous in their agreement.

Federal Member for Blair Shayne Neumann also wrote to the Communication Minister in July, after receiving a petition from the Linville community to act on the issue.