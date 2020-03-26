Council issues stern warning: Abide by coronavirus rules

STAY HOME: Lockyer Valley Regional Council Chambers were closed to public, as councillors urged residents to take the coronavirus seriously. Picture: Dominic Elsome

LOCKYER Valley councillors have issued a warning to ratepayers to take seriously the coronavirus pandemic and do their part.

Councillors sat 1.5m apart from each other, while officers had to play musical chairs to speak during the final meeting of council before the weekend election.

Speaking at the end of the meeting, Deputy Mayor Jason Cook warned the crisis needed to be taken seriously by everyone.

He also pointed out many of the measures in place were easily adhered to.

“Years ago people went to war to fight for our country – now we have to sit at home and watch TV. It’s not too bad is it really,” Cr Cook said.

He added the public needed to follow direction given by health authorities.

“You here people on social media and the likes complaining about the decisions that were made,” Cr Cook said.

“People are upset when a wedding is five (maximum people) and a funeral is 10.

“At the end of the day, if that’s what we’ve got … I think we’ve got to take and heed that advice.”

Cr Janice Holstein agreed, and revealed her own great-grandfather tragically died in the Spanish flu pandemic after WWI.

She said with huge improvements in health since then, society was “very lucky” and need to follow the expert advice.

“We all need to do what the Prime Minister’s advice is and follow that as closely as possible,” Cr Holstein said.

With the council elections just days away, Cr Cook said the new council would have a lot on its plate when it was sworn in.

“I think this next term of council, this will be the crisis that the council has to deal with,” he said.

“We will need to look at how we run our business – and every business and every household will have to look at how they adapt to this problem because it’s not going to be for a month … the affects of it are going to drag on for a long time.”