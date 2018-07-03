Council issues ARTC demands for Inland Rail

CONSTRUCTIVE: CEO Richard Wankmuller said ARTC would work with the Lockyer Valley Regional Council to ensure the Inland Rail project was benefitial for the region, after meeting with council on Monday.

CONSTRUCTIVE: CEO Richard Wankmuller said ARTC would work with the Lockyer Valley Regional Council to ensure the Inland Rail project was benefitial for the region, after meeting with council on Monday. Dominic Elsome

AUSTRALIAN Rail Track Corporation has been issued a list of "non-negotiables” by Lockyer Valley Regional Council for its Inland Rail Project.

The five demands were issued by Mayor Tanya Milligan, with Member for Lockyer Jim McDonald, and federal Member for Wright Scott Buchholz, at a press conference on Monday following a meeting with ARTC's newly appointed CEO Richard Wankmuller.

The demands were:

No loss of connectivity (where the proposed corridor severs access, alternative access should be provided of comparable or better standard.)

No flood impacts (from new rail corridors and where existing rail corridor is utilised, the opportunity should be taken to improve flood resilience.)

Mitigated amenity impacts (noise, vibration, light visual, dust, smell).

Limited (as far as possible) loss of good-quality agricultural land.

Promotion of integrated transport planning (to allow for future passenger transport and the support for active transport).

Cr Milligan said the meeting was positive.

"This morning was good - it was an opportunity to meet the CEO of ARTC, an opportunity to once again discuss what the concerns are with our federal member - we've got our state member here as well today.” she said.

Mr Buchholz said there was still a great deal of concern over the flood impacts of the route, and reiterated the council's call for the existing rail line to be improved to aid in flood resilience.

"What a great project for a community if we can have homes that were flooded in recent deluges, no longer being flooded,” he said.

"What a terrible project if we upgraded the line, and more families are flooded.”

Mr Wankmuller said the meeting was fruitful, and pledged to work with the community to resolve issues with the proposed project.

"There's one thing that stands out clearly, and that's the flooding issues though out this region, and I absolutely agree with council on some of their non-negotiables - the last thing we want to do is make that situation any worse.” he said.

"And we've pledged to work with them.”