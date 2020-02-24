Menu
ROAD FUNDING: Council has increased its investment in the Gregors Creek Road upgrade.
News

Council increases contribution to Somerset road upgrade

Nathan Greaves
nathan.greaves@gattonstar.com.au
24th Feb 2020 10:00 AM
NEW plans to upgrade a rural roadway have led a local to council increase its investment in the project by several hundred thousands dollars.

Somerset Regional Council initially funnelled $3.3 million into plans to upgrade Gregors Creek Road, in Toogoolawah, but have now increased the amount to more than $3.6 million.

Mayor Graeme Lehmann said the upgrade would boost flood resilience and better align the rural road with the new Shallcross Bridge, which was currently being built.

“Apple and Google are already showing Gregors Creek Road as the fastest route between our towns and that will only improve when we finish the project in June,” he said.

Taking the Gregors Creek route will shave 6.5km off a trip from Toogoolawah to Kilcoy, as opposed to using the maligned State Highway 17.

“Everyone I talk to has been impressed by the work council crews are doing, and we are aiming to get even better outcomes with the new bridge,” Cr Lehmann said.

The project to widen and strengthen the road between is being funded by council and the Federal Government, and its expected to greatly benefit the community when completed.

“We estimate the project will return at least $8.5 million to local businesses over time,” Cr Lehmann said.

“This does not include the wins for commuters, tourists and other motorists who will benefit from better travel options.”

