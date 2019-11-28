Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Somerset’s Systematic Dog Inspection Program is having its desired impact.
Somerset’s Systematic Dog Inspection Program is having its desired impact.
News

Council hounded with requests for extra pets

Nathan Greaves
, nathan.greaves@gattonstar.com.au
28th Nov 2019 4:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A FLOOD of applications for extra dogs has been received by Somerset Regional Council, and they believe the recent inspection program may be the cause.

Since it was announced in July, Somerset's Systematic Dog Inspection Program has met with controversy and discontent, but its results have spoken for themselves, with more than 800 unregistered dogs found so far, twice as many as expected.

In addition to the discovery of these unregistered animals, council has also encountered an influx of applications from landowners to keep more than the allowed number of dogs.

"It seems like we're just getting more and more applications coming through for extra dogs," Councillor Otis Ogg said.

In the Somerset, a household is permitted to have two dogs, but can apply to have more than this provided the property is over one hectare, outside of the urban footprint, and is safe and secure for all of the animals.

Between January, and the approval of the inspection program on July 10, only five applications for additional dogs were processed by the council.

In the four months since the inspection program began, 10 further applications for extra dogs have been received.

"I don't think it's that we're getting more dogs, it's that more people are registering them," Councillor Dan Hall said.

So far, all 10 of the applications have been approved without issue, with most of the animals already being desexed, microchipped, and well taken care of.

"In all of these reports, there hasn't been a single complaint about the dogs," Councillor Robert Whalley said.

"We've got good controls in place, and the owners are doing the right thing."

bob whalley dan hall dog inspection program otis ogg somerset regional council
Gatton Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Fire-ravaged highway re-opens, with speed limit changes

        Fire-ravaged highway re-opens, with speed limit changes

        News Transport and Main Roads have announced the Gap is safe for drivers to return.

        Somerset school embraces the game that teaches life skills

        premium_icon Somerset school embraces the game that teaches life skills

        News More than 260 students from one school turned out to take part in the biggest chess...

        Final draft of biodiversity plan up for public consultation

        Final draft of biodiversity plan up for public consultation

        News Somerset Regional Council’s new Biosecurity Plan will soon be open for public...

        Why this well known camping spot will remain closed

        premium_icon Why this well known camping spot will remain closed

        News An illegal-camping hotspot will remain closed to the public for at least another...