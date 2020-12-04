Council holds special, closed meeting to discuss water

THE Lockyer Valley Regional Council has this morning endorsed the Lockyer Valley and Somerset Water Security Scheme Detailed Business Case.

The motion was passed in a special meeting, held today.

In a closed meeting, the councillors moved to endorse the business case prepared by Jacobs Australia Group for the Maturing Infrastructure Pipeline Program 2 funding agreement administered by the Queensland Government’s Department of State Development, Tourism and Innovation.

The Gatton Star contacted the council for a statement and is awaiting a response.

