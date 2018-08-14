Council funding boost for indigenous dance troupe

EXCITING: Spirit of the Valley president Idell Wadley (third from left) said the grant from Lockyer Valley Regional Council was just what the group needed.

EXCITING: Spirit of the Valley president Idell Wadley (third from left) said the grant from Lockyer Valley Regional Council was just what the group needed. Meg Bolton

SPIRIT of the Valley President Idell Wadley is celebrating, after the organisation received a funding boost from the Lockyer Valley Regional Council.

Ms Wadley said the $4095 grant under the council's Regional Arts Development Fund would be put to good use.

"It means that we can run a six month course on contemporary Aboriginal dance, that is free for youths under 18 and open to everybody,” Ms Wadley said.

"This funding is the boost we needed to be able to go ahead and get community together and teach them some indigenous culture.”

The course, run once a week, will teach students modern Aboriginal dance as well as indigenous art, and is expected to start in early October.

Ms Wadley said the course was more than just a workshop and she hoped it would be a benefit to the local community.

"The goal will be to put together a community dance troupe that will be able to perform and contribute to community events.”

She thanked council for their assistance and said they had always been supportive.

"The council has been very supportive of our role in the community and we've found it to be a positive partnership.”