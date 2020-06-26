Council foots Food Trail bill to boost local tourism

THE SEQ Food Trail will soon include a new region for foodies to explore and experience, with the Somerset Regional Council this week joining the initiative.

Developed by the SEQ Council of Mayors, the initiative showcases an authentic, year-round food tourism trail, including farm gates, produce markets, restaurants, cafes, breweries, events, and street food.

With so many local communities still reeling from the impacts of bushfires and COVID-19, the delivery of the new tourism opportunities is integral to keep the region moving forward.

“It’s been two years in the making, and it’s great to hear that it’s finally happening,” Cr Cheryl Gaedtke said.

“It comes at such a crucial time for the businesses in our region.”

Cr Sean Choat offered his support of the plan as well.

“I’ll eat and drink to that,” he said.

Participation in the initiative requires a one-off contribution of $5040 from the council, as well as an annual licence and maintenance fee of around $4000.

The council will be responsible for identifying and ‘recruiting’ suppliers to be represented on the Food Trail website, and there will be no cost to businesses who take part.

Somerset Regional Council Mayor Graeme Lehmann said Council was proud to be part of the platform and showcase what Somerset has to offer in the food and experience space.

“The website links users to Sunshine Coast, Moreton Bay, Redlands, Scenic Rim, Lockyer, Toowoomba, Brisbane, Logan and soon Somerset,” Cr Lehmann said.

“We’re excited to soon have our operators showcased on this platform.”

For more information about the Food Trail initiative, visit www.seqfoodtrails.com.au.

