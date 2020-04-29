COUNCIL: Five new decisions and how they affect you

IT’S been a busy period for the newly elected Somerset Regional Council, with councillors holding their first meetings last week.

Between the rapidly evolving pandemic emergency and the regular rigours of running a region, there are plenty of announcements coming out of the region.

Council meetings

Among the decisions made during the post-election meeting were the dates for future ordinary council meetings, which are held in the Simeon Lord Room at the Esk Library building.

Councillors decided to continue the current schedule of two meetings a month, which will be held on the second and fourth Wednesday each month.

However, these meeting will not be open to the public.

“Unfortunately, council is unable to cater for a public gallery at the current time due to social distancing requirements and limited space,” Mayor Graeme Lehmann said.

“We do, however, encourage the public to listen to the live audio stream available on meeting days through council’s Facebook page.”

Committee members

With a new council comes a new delegation of duties, as there are dozens of committees and community groups in the region in need of council representation.

Councillors spent much of the post-election meeting appointing members to sit on each of these boards and bodies.

The full list is available in the meeting minutes, which are available on the council’s website.

Toogoolawah gym

Following on from a decision made late last year, the council is pushing ahead with plans to construct a new Toogoolawah Community Gym next to the Toogoolawah Swimming Pool.

Expressions of interest applications for funding have been made and cost and design plans have been drawn up, prompting the council to move forward with the next stage of development.

Councillors elected to contract Graham Richardson Associates for the architectural, project management and engineering of the facility.

A date has not been decided for when construction might start.

Rates report

The government’s yearly comparative general rates report is in, and the results speak favourably for Somerset Regional Council.

As well as having the cheapest household rates in southeast Queensland, the report also indicates the SRC’s rates for small businesses are extremely favourable compared to neighbouring regions.

“The fact is that the stark difference between Somerset and our neighbours for small business rates on valuations is somewhere between 22 per cent and 190 per cent,” Cr Lehmann said.

“We are strong supporters of small business and campaigns that support local and always have been, and this report backs it up.”

The full report can be found here.

‘Bear’ necessities

Entries are now closed for the Somerset Grrr...In And Bear It competition, but residents can still have their say by voting for their favourite.

Voting is open from April 28 through to May 4.

Find out more by visiting the competition page.