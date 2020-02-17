Council: Five major decisions from this week’s meeting

SOMERSET Regional Council held its meeting this week, here are five outcomes council decided.

Equestrian Subdivision

A 30-lot equestrian subdivision north of Kilcoy has been conditionally approved by Somerset Regional Council.

Mayor Graeme Lehmann said the move continued recent investment in the town’s equine industry.

“The subdivision will have lots averaging about 13,500 square metres, each with town water,” Cr Lehmann said.

“The approval is in line with major production and employment growth at Kilcoy Global Foods and other local businesses, and follows the multimillion-dollar redevelopment of Kilcoy Racecourse.”

Development Extension

Approval has been given to extend the Development Application for a Fernvale subdivision for a further 12 months.

The development, underway on Banks Creek Road, involves the creation of 50 new residential lots, situated close to the commercial centre of the town.

Security Upgrade

Council has allocated $90,000 to implement a massive security upgrade throughout council sites.

At present, council has 18n stand-alone alarm systems in use at facilities across the region, which have to be maintained and programmed individually.

The inconsistencies between these systems have been deemed a possible security risk, prompting the decision to switch over to a new system across all sites.

Financial Review

Somerset Regional Council Mayor Graeme Lehmann has confirmed council’s finances remained in good shape with the adoption of a revised budget for 2020.

“The right thing to do before an election is to look at how we are positioned so the incoming council can have some certainty,” Cr Lehmann said.

“Somerset’s vision of affordable rates, effective services depends on our strong financial management including no debt and success in attracting outside funding to help develop infrastructure across the region.”

The budget includes $1.3 million of federally-funded work on Esk-Crows Nest Road as well as new CCTV projects and rooftop solar plants.

Community Grants

The Rotary Club of Ipswich North has received a Community Assistance Grant as part of the latest round of funding from Somerset Regional Council.

The club will host the annual Police, Fire and Emergency Services Officer of the Year Awards at the North Ipswich Corporate Centre on Friday, May 8.

The awards will acknowledge the service and sacrifice of the region’s first responders and volunteers.