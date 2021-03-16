Council fines residents $14k+ for littering, illegal dumping

Council has called on residents to stop illegal dumping and littering after revealing it issued 11 fines for the offences that totalled more than $14,000.

Deputy Mayor and Portfolio Councillor for Waste, Councillor Jason Cook said a total of 136 illegal dumping and littering incidents in the Lockyer Valley Regional Council area were recorded between May 2020 to January this year and consequently investigated by the Lockyer Valley Regional Council.

“The 136 incidents led to a total of 467 wheelie bins of waste being illegally dumped,” Cr Cook said.

Mayor Tanya Milligan has called on residents to make the Lockyer Valley a “litter free zone”.

A state government grant of $151,000 will help council “further crack down on” the “costly issue” and keep the region clean, a spokesman for council said.

“Littering and illegal dumping have significant environmental and financial impacts and that is something we need to address,” Cr Milligan said.

Council to put the spotlight on illegal dumping with the help of a State Government grant. Photo: Lockyer Valley Regional Council.

Council has used the funds to employ an Illegal Dumping Compliance Officer, undertake surveillance activities and conduct community education sessions, all part of council’s See it, Report it, Stop it illegal dumping reduction campaign that encourages the community to get on board.

“The war on waste is one we are committed to winning and we also thank the majority of residents who dispose of waste responsibly and legally,” Cr Cook said.

