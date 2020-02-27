Menu
NO DEAL: A landowner has been told thanks but no thanks after making an unusual request of a local council. Picture: Dominic Elsome
News

Council declines offer to buy flood prone, burnt down home

Dominic Elsome
dominic.elsome@gattonstar.com.au
27th Feb 2020 6:00 AM
A LANDOWNER has been told thanks but no thanks after requesting the council buy his flood prone block of land.

The owner of the block of land at 42 Napier St, Laidley requested Lockyer Valley Regional Council purchase the block or enter into a land swap agreement.

A house was previously on the site, however, it was destroyed by fire in 2018.

The burnt remains of the dwelling remain on site, but the landowner offered to remove them before the sale or swap.

The property was impacted by the 2011 and 2013 floods and was eligible for the council’s Land Swap Programme, but the owner declined as he didn’t not want to leave Laidley.

Residents in flood prone areas were also offered the ability to self-fund the relocation to a flood-free area from the council’s existing landholdings – however only one resident took up this offer.

In a report tabled at the council meeting recommending the request be declined, officers noted the landowner “has not offered any evidence to justify a purchase or land swap by council”.

It also noted that several Laidley residents chose not to self-fund the relocation of their properties and granting the owner’s request could be “perceived as providing a benefit to the landowner who no longer has a dwelling to relocate”.

Councillors voted unanimously to refuse the request to purchase the block.

