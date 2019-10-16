Council cuts grazing permit prices to help farmers

SOMERSET farmers will save 50 per cent on grazing permits after council decided to cut costs due to tightly-gripped drought.

Graziers are already paying the minumum price of $1.18 per head, per week, which will be slashed by council.

The ongoing drought has put additional stress on animal farmers, many of whom have turned to taking up grazing permits to place their stock on more fertile land.

These permits represent an added cost to landowners who are already struggling, and now one local council is taking steps to ease this burden.

At their meeting last week, Somerset Regional Councillors resolved to forgo or refund 50 per cent of grazing permit fees for the rest of the 2019/2020 financial year.

Grazing permits allow purchasers to place their animals on stock routes, reserves, roads, and other land under local government control for a period of up to 28 days.

Permits can be renewed for a further 28-day period, but after this period the applicant must wait three months before they can reapply to graze their animals on that same land.

Half of the money collected from the fees goes directly to the State, with the rest being used for administration, maintenance, and improvement of the local stock route network.

Due to the nature of the legislation, councils do not have the means to completely waive these fees, with Somerset Council’s planned compromise being the best alternative.