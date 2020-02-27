Council courts plans to upgrade sports facilities

NEW LEASE ON LIFE: The Esk Tennis Court is one of the sites under consideration for upgrades.

THREE tennis facilities in the Somerset could receive a new lease on life, with upgrades planned for the next financial year.

The Moore, Esk, and Toogoolawah tennis courts are all exhibiting varying degrees of wear and tear, which is to be expected given how long some of these courts have been in place.

“Some of these courts have been there 20-odd years. The warranty period is seven,” council’s Director of Corporate and Community Services Matthew McGoldrick said.

“These clubs have done a very good job caring for their courts.”

According to council minutes, the Toogoolawah Courts were last surfaced in 1998/99 financial year, and no significant maintenance has been conducted there since 1999.

It’s a similar story in Esk, where the surface was last replaced in the 1996/97 financial year, though maintenance was carried out in the wake of the 2011 floods and further works in 2015.

Moore features the newest courts, with the most recent resurfacing works being conducted in the 2001/02 financial year.

All three locations have strong, supportive clubs with 30 members or more, demonstrating the continued demand for these clubs.

Council resolved to consider repairs and resurfacing of these courts as a priority issue when deciding the 2020/21 budget, with councillors voicing their support of the plan.

“I know in Toogoolawah there’s a lot of people who relish having good courts,” Cr. Sean Choat said.

“It’s an investment in our community. Tennis is a great sport.”

If the upgrades go ahead, the plan is to work on each site, one at a time, in order of Toogoolawah, Moore, then Esk, so members of whichever club is closed will be able to continue making use of the other courts.