Council confirms new strategies to help local economy

NEW PLANS: Just a week after announcing support for the region, Lockyer Valley Regional Council finance portfolio councillor Chris Willson has announced further stimulus. Picture: Dominic Elsome

NEW PLANS: Just a week after announcing support for the region, Lockyer Valley Regional Council finance portfolio councillor Chris Willson has announced further stimulus. Picture: Dominic Elsome

BARELY a week after implementing relief measures to ease the burden on local residents and small businesses, Lockyer Valley Regional Council has announced additional stimulus plans to inject money into the local economy.

With many businesses suffering due to reduced workers and less trade, finance and business performance portfolio councillor Chris Wilson said it was more important than ever for the council to support local owners and growers.

“Council is committed to assisting our community through this pandemic and we will do what we can to make sure we get through this – together,” he said.

“We are also aware our region is still drought-declared, and those ongoing challenges certainly won’t ease anytime soon,” Cr Wilson said.

The new stimulus measures are as follows:

From the date of the invoice (effective immediately), all suppliers (excluding large corporations and government bodies), have been placed on 14-day payment terms.

Council’s Requests for Quotes for purchases over $15,000 will include at least two local businesses, where they are available.

Reviewing essential work that is already budgeted which can be brought forward and delivered by local suppliers and contractors.

Discussions with grant funding bodies for approved funds not yet spent, to be reassigned to Covid-19 relief/economic stimulus projects and request altering the grant terms to allow the use of internal resources to deliver projects.

READ MORE: Council approves new COVID-19 financial relief measures

Cr Wilson said the council was also working to help those who were struggling financially to access the resources they need.

“Council will continue working with businesses, social enterprises, community groups and sporting clubs impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic to assist them with accessing information on available Federal and State Government stimulus packages,” he said.

“We will also work with the Local Government Association of Queensland to lobby Federal and State Government for funding assistance to local governments for additional economic stimulus and recovery.”

The council is also investigating infrastructure projects that could help the region recover faster when the emergency ends.

The Department of Infrastructure, Transport, Regional Development and Communications recently requested information from the council on local road projects that could be fast-tracked to help local economies recover from the impact of Covid-19.

The council recommended the following projects: