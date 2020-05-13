Council confirms fate of lakeside library, art gallery

LOCKYER Valley Regional Council has addressed rumours the Gatton library will close, following news other Cultural Centre amenities would cease operations.

Despite closing the Staging Post Café and Conference Centre on Lake Apex Dr, Gatton "until further notice", the council has confirmed bookworms can continue to get their reading fix.

Deputy Mayor Jason Cook told the Gatton Star many amenities in the Lockyer Valley Cultural Centre were temporarily closed due to coronavirus restrictions but wouldn't be closing for good.

READ MORE: Cafe and conference centre closed by council

"The library, art gallery, transport museum and Visitor Information Centre are temporarily closed to the public in line with Federal Government COVID-19 restrictions," Cr Cook said.

"Library members can still access e-resources and the Click and Collect service."

Councillors voted on the fate of the Staging Post Café and Conference Centre at a closed meeting on Friday last week, where it was decided they would be closed until further notice.

Officers had argued it would be "inappropriate" for the council to operate a facility that would pose direct competition to local businesses trying to bounce back following coronavirus restrictions.

READ MORE: Closed council meeting to vote on closure of cafe, events

"A future options analysis report on the café and function rooms will be presented to council at a later date, which will allow council to consider the most appropriate options for the ongoing use and management of these facilities," Cr Cook said.

Yesterday, the Gatton Star reported on a petition started by a community member urging the council to reverse its decision to close the cafe.

READ MORE: Petition launched to save popular Gatton cafe