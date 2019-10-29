Menu
REIQ generic house sale
Council concerns over title reservation purchase

Nathan Greaves
, nathan.greaves@gattonstar.com.au
29th Oct 2019 5:00 AM

CONCERNS have been raised by Somerset councillors following a mysterious purchase request from an unknown party.

The enigmatic applicant is seeking to secure the Reservation in Title for a 107.27ha lot at Mount Hallen, just off Gatton Esk Road.

The application was made through the Department of Natural Resources, Mining, and Energy, meaning Somerset Council is unaware of the buyer, or their intent for the land.

It its recent meeting, Somerset councillors were asked to allow the purchase to progress.

Councillor Dan Hall was outspoken about being uncomfortable approving the process without knowing who was taking the land, or what it was going to be used for.

“If we let land like that go, there’s no future use for it,” he said.

“When it’s gone, it’s gone.”

Corporate and Community Services director Matthew McGoldrick said the council didn’t have any current plans for the lot in question, and wasn’t losing anything by giving it away.

“I’m not aware that council has been actively using this parcel,” he said.

“We’ve been given this recommendation by the department, and we have to follow through with it.”

Somerset councillors ultimately moved not to object to the purchase, but the mystery of who has secured the Reservation in Title, and what they plan to do with it, remains.

