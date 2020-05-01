Council completes regional tour in time for busy weekend

COUNCILLORS new and old have spent several days touring the region, familiarising themselves with all we have to offer, ahead of what is expected to be a busy weekend.

The two-day tour took the new Somerset Regional Council representatives to council assets, major infrastructure projects and community facilities from Jimna to Fernvale.

"We visited points of interest in Esk, Toogoolawah, Linville, Colinton, Kilcoy, Sandy Creek and Jimna on day one, focusing on things like the Brisbane Valley Rail Trail, Kilcoy road upgrades and recovery efforts following last year's bushfires," Mayor Graeme Lehmann said.

"Day two saw the team visit Coominya, Lowood, Fernvale and Somerset Dam, stopping to view projects at Lowood Minden Road, discussing possible plans for Fernvale Sports Park and inspecting various development proposals."

The tour offered a unique perspective on popular sites throughout the region, many of which may soon be receiving visitors when restrictions relax on Saturday.

"The Brisbane Valley Rail Trail continues to be open and has been a popular exercise location for our locals during the Covid-19 pandemic," Cr Lehmann said.

"Somerset and Wivenhoe dams and recreation areas will reopen for day use as of tomorrow, however barbecue facilities and campgrounds will remain closed."

He said the council was looking forward to seeing more visitors over the long weekend, but reminded everyone to adhere to health and safety distancing guidelines.

"This weekend they will likely be joined by people from further afield, and while this is great news for the community, it is important to remember social distancing rules still apply," he said.

"We want people to visit Somerset while sticking to travel restrictions - please only leave home for recreation within a 50km radius of your principal place of residence."

He also thanked councillors for their diligence in adjusting to the unusual circumstances imposed by the pandemic.

"These are challenging times, and I couldn't be happier with how the councillors have adapted to the changes associated with Covid-19," he said.

"We have a diverse and engaged team that is committed to representing the Somerset community."