Council committed to equine industry improvements

The equine industry is an integral part of the culture and community of the Somerset Region, and the local council is committed to creating opportunities for the industry to continue growing.

Somerset Regional Council has allocated $1 million in the 2019/20 budget towards redeveloping and maintaining the racecourse in Kilcoy.

The Esk Jockey Club has been given a $27,000 Community Assistance Grant to fund an upgrade of the club's bore and irrigation system.

More money has been committed to the Esk facility through general improvements to the grounds.

"As a council we are 100 per cent behind the growth of Somerset's equine industries - be it racing, campdrafting or equestrian - and the expansion of the Kilcoy Racecourse is a great strategic move for our region,” Somerset Regional Council Mayor Graeme Lehmann said.

"The Esk races on July 13 brought busloads of visitors to the region, as did the Kilcoy Cup day on June 15.”

Regional racing and other equine events are major tourism draws for Somerset, and council hopes that the continued investment in equine industry projects will help create more tourism opportunities, and help local businesses.

"The success of these regional race days is not confined to the tracks, but impacts our cafes, pubs, small businesses, tourism operations and accommodation providers,” Cr Lehmann said.

"The positive impacts in the wider community really can't be underestimated.”

One business already benefitting from the boom is Daniel Banditt Constructions, the team overseeing the works at Kilcoy.

"For me, as someone who grew up in the region and still has family in Esk, this is a really exciting project to be part of,” company owner Daniel Banditt said.

"At Kilcoy we're building a shared barbecue space, indoor and outdoor dining area and tiered seating for 300 people; improving the betting ring and overall disability access; and providing a direct link to the Trackside Pavilion. The completed project will be a great asset for the local area.”