Assistance dogs in-training visit the LVRC office
News

Council commits to helping prison puppies

Nathan Greaves
by
11th Jul 2019 5:00 PM

Assistance dogs from the Southern Queensland Correctional Centre will soon be bounding through the corridors of the Lockyer Valley Regional Council office.

The SERCO facility has been working with Assistance Dogs Australia since 2009, training puppies to assist people living with a range of conditions.

The puppies work with professional trainers and inmates, who teach them to perform activities such as opening and closing a fridge, pressing the button at the traffic lights, and picking up clothing.

Lockyer Valley Mayor Tanya Milligan welcomed the initiative and said the council was pleased it could partner with the project.

"The inmates put so much time and effort into training the animals but being confined means the dogs don't get to experience everyday life in the community," she said.

"The dogs will come into Council every other Friday and become acclimatised to having lots of people around and undertake further training using both our stairs and elevator," she said.

"It is rewarding for staff, and Council as an organisation to be able to play a pivotal role in their training."

If anyone in the community would like to volunteer with the program, they are encouraged to contact Council on 1300 005 872 or visit www.lockyervalley.qld.gov.au

