Council cleaners keep the community safe

STEPPING UP: Cleaners are keeping council areas safe and hygienic for the public.

WHILE many essential workers receive praise for the risks they take to keep services and businesses running, none are more deserving of recognition than the cleaners who are working harder than ever to keep our communities hygienic.

In the Lockyer Valley, council has stepped up its efforts to keep public areas clean.

"Seating and bins in our main streets are being cleaned daily, while our high-use public toilets are being cleaned twice daily," Mayor Tanya Milligan said.

"We've allocated extra hours every week to give our community peace of mind that Council is doing their part to keep everyone safe."

She said the pandemic situation had brought out the worst in some members of the community.

"Council is aware that soap is being used at some of our public toilets faster than usual and is refilling dispensers more often," she said.

"However, limited supplies and an increase in vandalism and stealing of soap across our public toilets has resulted in a depletion of resources."

The neighbouring Somerset Region initially saw a similar trend, though this petered out fairly quickly.

"There was an initial increase in vandalism, however no significant increase was noted," Mayor Graeme Lehmann said.

"This may be due to the fact that, with the current restrictions, less people are using the facilities."

The Somerset also hasn't had the need to step up cleaning efforts to a significant degree, with their public areas generally being used less.

"Based on the restrictions of movement and the use of public infrastructure this was not necessary," Cr Lehmann said.

With some restrictions set to be relaxed soon, the Lockyer Council has promised to maintain these efforts.

"We assure our community we will continue to do what we can to ensure the safety of our residents and we encourage residents to utilise their own hand sanitiser/wipes when needed," Cr Milligan said.

"We plan to continue this standard of cleaning while public facilities of this nature remain open during the COVID-19 crisis."

The Somerset Council is awaiting official advice before committing to any changes to operations in the coming weeks.

"This will depend on the medical advice at the time," Cr Lehmann said.

"If additional cleaning is recommended, council will respond accordingly with this medical advice."