Council celebrates partnership with ‘gifted’ women in prison
The Lockyer Valley Regional Council has paid tribute to the “gifted women” incarcerated in prison who crafted the gifts that were handed to the Australia Day Awards winners in January.
The awards winners were handed timber clocks and weather stations that were hand made by 10 of the women prisoners at the Southern Queensland Correctional Centre.
Mayor Tanya Milligan who presented the “amazing gifts” said they were well received and demonstrated the “great partnership” between the council and the women in the prison.
Southern Queensland Correctional Centre Prison Director Nick Rowe said the prisoners were engaged prior to Christmas to make the items.
They were responsible for drawing, designing, cutting the wood and making sure they were drilling the holes correctly.
“This is all about giving back to the community and giving the women an opportunity to learn a new skill set and making them job-ready for release as part of their reintegration back into the community,” Mr Rowe said.
All women involved in the project are currently completing a Certificate II in Furniture Making.
The women had the opportunity to see how their works were received when they viewed a highlight video of the Awards Ceremony and were presented with photo montages of the recipients with their weather stations at a special thank you afternoon tea.
“As a Council, we are constantly looking for opportunities to join forces with other businesses for the benefit of the wider community and this is a perfect example of that,” Cr Milligan said.