Somerset Regional Council Chief Executive Officer Andrew Johnson, former Acting Chief Executive Officer Bob Holmes and Mayor Graeme Lehmann.
Council News

Council calls special meeting to address coronavirus

Nathan Greaves
19th Mar 2020 12:00 PM
THOUGH Somerset Regional Council’s final gathering of this term was meant to be on March 11, departing councillors will be returning to the meeting room on Wednesday.

A special meeting will be taking place from 8.30am on March 25 to discuss COVID-19’s impact on the community.

Mayor Graeme Lehmann said the meeting would focus on the health and wellbeing of the Somerset community.

“Council has already taken proactive steps to decentralise its workforce, establishing a fully-functional office space at Somerset Civic Centre,” Cr Lehmann said.

“All Youth Week, school holiday and library activities have been postponed until further notice, and staff are communicating closely with stakeholders involved in major events like the Somerset Art Beat Festival and The Brisbane Airshow.”

Despite the urgency of the COVID-19 situation, there are a myriad of reasons the special meeting has been set for the regular meeting date of Wednesday, rather than sooner.

As the election is still moving forward and early voting is under way, many councillors had prior commitments and appearances booked in.

Additionally, council is required to give at least 48 hours’ notice before holding meetings, so the earliest possible date to set it for would have been on Friday.

In the meantime, councillors are being briefed on the situation daily, and plans are being discussed about how to best address the situation.

“I thank the Somerset community for remaining calm during this difficult time, and also acknowledge the groups that have postponed their own events, doing the right thing by fellow residents,” Cr Lehmann said.

The special meeting will be held in the Simeon Lord Room at the Esk Library, and will be open to the public, however Cr Lehmann advised people to avoid attending.

“While the meeting will be open to the public, we encourage people to refrain from attending and follow advice from health experts,” he said.

“It is important that we all continue to take advice from state and federal authorities and keep personal hygiene and social distancing top of mind.”

